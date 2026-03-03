Defence entrepreneur receives fresh death threats, Delhi Police refers case to Special Cell

Delhi Police has initiated action on a complaint by a defence entrepreneur alleging fresh death threats from an international extortion racket, with the matter now referred to the Special Cell for detailed investigation, officials said on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Sahil Luthra, Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), lodged a complaint at the Chanakyapuri police station on February 27. He reported receiving two threatening calls a day earlier from overseas numbers carrying Portugal and Germany country codes.

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According to the complaint, the callers claimed responsibility for a firing incident outside his Amritsar residence on the night of November 29–30 last year. They allegedly warned that any future attack would directly target him and suggested that his existing security arrangements would not deter them.

The Office of the Commissioner of Police acknowledged Luthra’s representation and informed him that the case had been forwarded to the Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, for appropriate action.

Luthra told investigators that threats began surfacing in October 2024, around the time his company announced expansion plans in Punjab. He further alleged that an extortion demand of ₹10 crore was made in August 2025. Police are examining whether the demand pattern aligns with other recent high-profile extortion cases.

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Officials said the threatening calls were routed via internet-based VoIP services and traced to multiple countries, including Portugal, Germany, Canada and the United States. Cyber specialists are analysing digital footprints to establish the source and credibility of the communications.

The complaint also mentions references to the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and gangster Goldy Brar in the alleged threats. However, investigators have not confirmed any organisational link and are verifying these claims.

The earlier firing case remains under investigation by Punjab Police, with no arrests reported so far. Authorities are also probing alleged cyber intrusion attempts targeting the company’s email and social media accounts. Further inquiries are ongoing.