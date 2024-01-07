Dehradun-Ayodhya daily flights: CM Dhami writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia for temple route

Dehradun-Ayodhya daily flights could be happening soon. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for air services linking the city to Ayodhya, stressing on the need for improved connectivity for devotees wishing to visit the sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya from Dehradun.

Highlighting the lack of a direct air service between the two cities, Dhami expressed his concerns over the difficulties faced by pilgrims.

Dhami has requested Scindia to introduce a daily air service from Dehradun to Ayodhya. This request was made in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, which was developed by the Airports Authority of India in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The new airport is anticipated to enhance connectivity to the holy city, especially ahead of the upcoming consecration ceremony for Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram Temple on January 22.