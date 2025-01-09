Delhi air pollution: GRAP 3 restrictions invoked; check details on what is banned, what is not

Air pollution in Delhi: The Sub Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has activated all measures outlined in Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of the revised Schedule of GRAP in Delhi-NCR, effective from Thursday, in conjunction with the actions already in place for Stage-I and II. The Stage III restrictions under the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were implemented by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR due to rising air pollution levels and deteriorating air quality index (AQI) trends.

Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to a poor level, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299 recorded at 7 am this morning. Earlier today, Delhi woke up to light fog, with residents feeling the chill of the ongoing cold wave. The minimum temperature was recorded at five degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

In air quality monitoring, a range of 0-50 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale is categorized as 'good.' A reading of 51-100 falls under 'satisfactory,' while 101-200 is deemed 'moderate.' The range of 201-300 is classified as 'poor,' 301-400 as 'very poor,' and anything from 401-500 is considered 'severe.'

The Stage III restrictions were lifted by the CAQM on January 5, as the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR showed improvement.

The following activities are prohibited under GRAP 3:

Non-essential construction and demolition

Operation of brick kilns and industries that do not use cleaner fuels

Use of non-essential diesel generator sets

Driving of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars for non-essential purposes

Operation of non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles

Stricter enforcement of vehicular emissions checks

Implementation of mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling

Prevention of open burning activities

What is allowed under GRAP 3?

Railway service and station projects

Metro rail service and station projects

Airports and interstate bus terminals

National security/defense-related projects of national importance

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Linear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines

Sanitation projects including sewage treatment plants and water supply projects

Ancillary activities that support the above categories of projects

In addition, for all construction projects in the NCR, non-polluting and non-dust-generating tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing) are permitted.