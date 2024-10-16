Delhi air pollution: SC raps Haryana, Punjab govt over 'complete defiance' to stubble burning guidelines

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to the states of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday for their inadequate response to the persistent issue of stubble burning, a practice that significantly contributes to air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding areas, particularly during the winter months.

During the proceedings, the court highlighted a troubling rise in stubble burning incidents within both states, describing the situation as a "complete defiance" of directives from the Commission of Air Quality Management.

In response, the Supreme Court has summoned Haryana's Chief Secretary to appear before the court on October 23. The court has also directed Punjab's chief secretary to remain present before it on October 23 and submit an explanation for non-compliance.

Justice AS Oka, addressing the compliance issues noted in an affidavit submitted by Haryana, stated, "We see that the affidavit by Haryana is full of non-compliance. We direct the Commission to take penal action against State Officers under Section 14."

He further emphasised the need for accountability, ordering the Chief Secretary, Mr Prasad, to be present in court next Wednesday to explain the state's failure to act decisively against stubble burning violators.

The court is expected to receive a statement from the Commission regarding any coercive measures taken against state officials in their ongoing efforts to combat the environmental crisis exacerbated by stubble burning practices.

