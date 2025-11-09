Delhi air quality hits 'severe' as AQI tops 400 in parts of national capital, GRAP 3 still not enforced

Delhi woke up to smog-ridden skies on Sunday as the city's air quality plunged back to 'very poor', with several parts of the national capital being in the 'severe' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 361, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

AQI topped 400 in several areas, including ITO (420), Akshardham (412), Wazirpur (424), Bawana (424), and Vivek Vihar (415). The neighbouring NCR regions also reported severe air quality, including in areas like Noida (354), Greater Noida (336), and Ghaziabad (339).

Despite the rise in AQI, stage 3 of the Graded Action Plan (GRAP) has not been imposed yet. At a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Pollution Control Committee chairman Sandeep Kumar addressed questions regarding the possible activation of Stage 3 measures.

He stated, “Last year, GRAP 3 had been implemented on November 13. This time, with support from all departments and the residents of Delhi, we hope to prevent reaching that stage,” just hours before air quality sharply deteriorated.

Stage 3 measures, if enforced, would halt private construction and demolition, restrict stone crushing and mining, and prohibit non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and older light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, except those delivering essential goods or services. Schools up to Class 5 in Delhi and adjacent districts would switch to hybrid lessons, and authorities would stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies to reduce congestion.

The CAQM held a meeting with Punjab and Haryana officials, calling for urgent and coordinated action by the Punjab government to prevent stubble burning. The body reportedly praised Haryana for a decline in such cases during the ongoing paddy harvest season.

This month marks the second occasion the AQI has exceeded 350, with readings on 2 November reaching 366 before improved wind speeds offered temporary relief. The Supreme Court's revised directive last year lowered the Stage-3 trigger from AQI 400 to 350, while Stage-4 “severe plus” restrictions now begin at an AQI of 400 instead of 450.

Experts noted that pollution spikes occurred without weather changes. Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, commented, “There has been no change in any meteorological conditions, so pollution levels shooting up might indicate more detailed pollution control measures are required,” while cautioning that more data would be needed.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions, while the CAQM emphasises the need for joint efforts across states. The focus remains on enforcement of precautionary and regulatory actions, given the persistently poor air quality and the legal requirement to implement stricter controls as soon as AQI thresholds are breached.