Delhi Airport introduces special enclosures to ease flight delay disruptions

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has introduced dedicated enclosures for passengers arriving on flights delayed by over three hours. These enclosures will allow travelers to re-enter the terminal more efficiently and board their subsequent flights without unnecessary delays.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), explained that the initiative is designed to minimize boarding and de-boarding times for passengers impacted by delays caused by fog, weather conditions, or technical problems.

Passengers using these enclosures will bypass the standard security check-in process. Instead, they will undergo a dedicated security screening, minimizing inconvenience and wait times. This streamlined procedure will allow them to proceed directly to the Security Hold Area (SHA) for boarding their flights, according to a statement by airport operator DIAL.

The SHA is the designated area beyond security checks where passengers wait before heading to their boarding gates.

The special enclosures are available at all terminals of Delhi airport – T1, T2, and T3 – to help passengers re-enter the terminal.

"Ranging from 250 to 450 square meters, these enclosures will hold between 55 and 120 passengers at a time. They are designed to facilitate security screening, allowing passengers to smoothly re-enter the terminal's Security Hold Area (SHA)," the release stated.

The enclosures, designed for both domestic and international passengers, will be situated at the bus boarding gates and certain aerobridges in T3, the transfer area in T2, and the bus boarding gate in T1.

TIME SAVINGS

DIAL explained that this new system will eliminate the need for passengers to undergo the usual security process. Instead of being taken to the arrivals area and processed through the appropriate transfer zones, passengers will be brought directly to the reverse entry point, significantly reducing the time spent in de-boarding and boarding. This process cuts the time from around 2.5 hours to just a few minutes.

DIAL is also working to provide essential amenities, such as toilets and vending machines, in the enclosures wherever possible.

The new arrangement will exempt passengers from the usual security process. According to the release, the enclosures will function solely as a security processing area, after which passengers will proceed to the Security Hold Area (SHA), where they will have access to all available facilities.

SECURITY IN ENCLOSURES

Only airline staff accompanying passengers from delayed flights will be allowed entry into the enclosures for security purposes. CISF personnel will be stationed within the enclosures to screen these passengers before they are allowed to join others who have already undergone security checks in the SHA.

Additionally, staff from the Private Security Agency (PSA) will verify the documents of affected passengers.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is India's largest airport, managing approximately 1,400 flight movements daily.