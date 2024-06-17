scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Delhi Airport: Power outage impacts boarding and check-in facilities for up to 30 minutes

Feedback

Delhi Airport: Power outage impacts boarding and check-in facilities for up to 30 minutes

While the cause of the power outage remains unclear, reports suggest it affected all terminals at the airport.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi airport Delhi airport

Chaos erupted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Monday afternoon as a power outage crippled operations for nearly half an hour. The outage, which began around 1:30 PM IST, significantly impacted boarding and check-in procedures, causing delays and frustration for passengers.

While the cause of the power outage remains unclear, reports suggest it affected all terminals at the airport. Social media was flooded with posts from passengers expressing their dismay. Many complained about long queues, lack of information from airline staff, and concerns about missing flights.

"Power failure at T3 IGIA for 15 mins," tweeted one user, highlighting the disruption at Terminal 3, known for handling a significant portion of international flights. Another user described the situation as "No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes. Not good for a major airport."

According to news reports, the outage occurred due to a fault in the airport's power grid. The electricity supply was later restored, and all operations returned to normal.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: Jun 17, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement