Delhi Airport: Power outage impacts boarding and check-in facilities for up to 30 minutes

Chaos erupted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Monday afternoon as a power outage crippled operations for nearly half an hour. The outage, which began around 1:30 PM IST, significantly impacted boarding and check-in procedures, causing delays and frustration for passengers.

While the cause of the power outage remains unclear, reports suggest it affected all terminals at the airport. Social media was flooded with posts from passengers expressing their dismay. Many complained about long queues, lack of information from airline staff, and concerns about missing flights.

"Power failure at T3 IGIA for 15 mins," tweeted one user, highlighting the disruption at Terminal 3, known for handling a significant portion of international flights. Another user described the situation as "No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes. Not good for a major airport."

According to news reports, the outage occurred due to a fault in the airport's power grid. The electricity supply was later restored, and all operations returned to normal.

