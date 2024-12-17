Delhi back on GRAP-4! Schools to restart hybrid classes as AQI surpasses 400 mark; Check other curbs

In response to deteriorating air quality levels prompting the re-introduction of anti-pollution measures, the Delhi Education Department has mandated schools across Delhi-NCR to revert to a hybrid learning model. This decision aligns with Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), in effect after air quality indices surpassed the 400 mark late Monday night (December 16).

According to the revised guidelines, students in Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar will participate in hybrid classes, which combine in-person and online instruction. Conversely, students in Classes 10 and 12 are required to attend school physically. The order emphasises that students and their guardians can opt for online learning where applicable.

This transition marks a return to the hybrid model previously initiated on November 25, prior to a brief period of in-person classes that resumed on December 5.

GRAP stage 4: Key restrictions

- Trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi unless they are delivering essential goods or using cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, electricity, or BS-VI diesel.



- Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) registered in Delhi that are BS-IV or older are banned, with exceptions for essential services or the transport of necessary commodities.

- The ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities from Stage 3 is now expanded to include linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission lines, pipelines, and telecom infrastructure.

- Schools in Delhi and NCR areas—such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar—must implement a hybrid learning model for Classes VI to IX and XI, allowing for both online and offline attendance. Participation in online classes is up to the discretion of students and their guardians, while other NCR districts are encouraged to adopt similar approaches where feasible.

- Public, municipal, and private offices throughout the NCR must limit on-site attendance to 50%, with the remainder working from home. The Central Government is urged to explore remote work options for its employees, while state governments may consider emergency measures such as closing colleges, limiting non-essential commercial activities, or instituting an odd-even vehicle scheme for private cars.

Delhi air quality severe+

The air quality in Delhi worsened to ‘severe’ on Tuesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 421. Delhi’s AQI breached the 400 mark on Monday night at 10 pm. The air quality worsened amid extremely calm wind conditions. Meanwhile, the government has imposed the strictest Stage-4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to SAFAR-India, most stations in Delhi recorded an AQI of over 400, which is in the ‘very poor’ category. According to its readings, Anand Vihar station recorded an AQI of 467, Ashok Vihar of 459, Bawana 467, Burari Crossing 449, Mathura Road 431, Dwarka Sector 8 429, IGI Airport 429, ITO 436, Jahangirpuri 468, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 414, Lodhi Road 367, Mandir Marg 415, Mundka 436, Najafgarh 358, Narela 463, North Campus DU 437, Patparganj 447, Pusa 419, RK Puram 427, Rohini 464, Siri Fort 389, Vivek Vihar 462, and Wazirpur 449 among others.