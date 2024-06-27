Delhi breathes easy as heavy rainfall brings down temperatures; Noida, Ghaziabad also records rainfall

Parts of Delhi today received heavy rain, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions. Visuals shared by the news agency ANI showed heavy downpours in Munirka, Sarita Vihar, and other parts of the national capital with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat.



Visuals from Sarita Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/OHkSOURVpB — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Visuals on social media showed several parts of the city receiving heavy rainfall. Noida, which is part of the National Capital Region (NCR) also received downpour.

“Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next two hours,” the IMD said in a post on X (formally Twitter) at 7:30 am.

The weather agency also predicted rain over Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram. The much-awaited rain came after Delhi and other parts of north India witnessed weeks of intense spells of heatwave.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for light showers for the next five days, except for June 30, when the warning has been upgraded to an orange alert.

Delhi had been reeling from the sweltering heat and has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by the end of this week, offering respite from the current humid weather conditions, according to Skymet, a private weather agency. “The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30,” Mahesh Palawat, Skymet Weather Services, said.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided specific information regarding the anticipated arrival of the monsoon in the national capital.

According to data, it arrived on June 26 last year, while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle around 29 and 30 degrees Celsius today with 83 per cent humidity.