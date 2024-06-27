IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for light showers for next 5 days, these states to receive heavy rainfall

Residents of the national capital can breathe easy today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light rain, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph). IMD has issued a yellow alert for light showers for the next five days, except for June 30, when the warning has been upgraded to an orange alert.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by the end of this week, offering respite from the current humid weather conditions, according to Skymet, a private weather agency. “The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30,” Mahesh Palawat, Skymet Weather Services, said.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided specific information regarding the anticipated arrival of the monsoon in the national capital.

According to data, it arrived on June 26 last year, while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle around 29 and 30 degrees Celsius today with 83 per cent humidity.

On June 26, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, registered a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal average. The city has seen a decrease in the maximum temperature recently due a western disturbance. Pre-monsoon showers have also occurred in Delhi providing some relief from the intense heat.

Rainfall alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh is likely to record heavy rainfall on June 27.

There possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana on June 27, and in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala until June 28, and in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka until June 30.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall until June 30 and Maharashtra will see heavy rainfall during June 27-28.

The IMD has also issued forecast of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh until June 30. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have also been asked to gear up for heavy rainfall expected over the next three days.

1) Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely along the West Peninsular Coast during next 3-4 days and over Northeast India likely during 27th-30th June.



2) Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during 28th-30thJune. pic.twitter.com/ozfdJs6mUm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 26, 2024

West Uttar Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 28-29.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 27; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 27-30, Bihar on June 27, June 29 and June 30; Jharkhand during June 28-30; Odisha on June 29; Gangetic West Bengal on June 30,” IMD said in its alert.

It has also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha on June 27 and June 28; Arunachal Pradesh during June 27-30; Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during June 28-30.”