Delhi: CBI probe ordered by MHA over allegations of fraud at mohalla clinics

The Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the alleged supply of substandard medicines to Delhi government hospitals, reported sources on Friday. The investigation will also determine if these medicines were supplied in the city's mohalla clinics.

The recommendation for a CBI probe was made by Delhi's Lt Governor, V K Saxena, in December last year. Saxena reported that the medicines in question had allegedly failed quality standard tests, posing potential life risks in hospitals managed by the Delhi government.

The Directorate of Vigilance of the Delhi government had written to the Home Ministry, urging an investigation. They sought clarity on whether the drugs procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) had been distributed to patients through mohalla clinics.

Calling for a thorough investigation of the whole supply chain, the Directorate of Vigilance urged actions against any entity found involved in supplying 'Not of Standard Quality' drugs. This included those who procured from manufacturers and supplied the drugs to the end users, i.e., the hospitals. It underscored the need to uncover the motives behind supplying substandard drugs.

The list of alleged substandard drugs includes critical life-saving antibiotics like Cephalexin, used to treat lung and urinary tract infections. Other medications include a steroid called Dexamethasone, used in managing life-threatening inflammation in lungs and joints, as well as an anti-epilepsy and anti-anxiety drug called Levetiracetam, and an anti-hypertension drug Amlodepin.

In 43 samples sent to government laboratories, three failed the test, and 12 reports are still awaited. Meanwhile, in another batch of 43 samples sent to private laboratories, five failed. Medications such as Amlodipine, Levetiracetam, and Pantoprazole failed the test in both types of laboratories, while Cephalexin and Dexamethasone failed in private labs.

Holding city's health secretary accountable for the incident, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has demanded appropriate action.

With inputs from PTI