Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requests LG to let Minister Atishi hoist the national flag on August 15 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently incarcerated, has reached out to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena with a request concerning the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Sources confirm that in his letter, Kejriwal has asked for Minister Atishi to hoist the national flag on his behalf during the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 15.

Related Articles

This development follows a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the Excise Policy case. The court affirmed that the arrest was grounded in justifiable reasons. While Kejriwal's bail application remains a topic of discussion, the court has advised him to seek further relief from the trial court.

Safety measures are being emphasised as India prepares to commemorate 77 years of independence with the 'Amrit Mahotsav' on August 15, 2024. BSES has issued an advisory regarding kite flying, urging the public to refrain from using metal threads or metal-coated manjha.

A BSES official noted that each year, numerous incidents of power disruptions and equipment damage are linked to the use of metal-coated manjha, particularly during the festive kite-flying season associated with Independence Day.

In an official statement, BSES said, "As Delhi prepares to celebrate the Independence Day, the sky fills with colourful kites - a tradition cherished by many. However, this festive activity can quickly turn dangerous, even fatal, with the use of metal-coated manjha, a potent conductor of electricity."

Tata Power has also urged consumers to avoid using metal-coated kite string. They recommend using kite string made from cotton or other natural fibres instead, following government regulations, for safety reasons related to the electrical network.

The discom is also conducting awareness sessions in schools across Delhi to educate students about the dangers of kite flying and how to handle them safely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the National Flag at the Red Fort, marking the 78th Independence Day celebration on August 15.

