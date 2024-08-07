Arvind Kejriwal present with Bibhav Kumar after incident: Delhi Police's big claim in Swati Maliwal assault case chargesheet

The Delhi Police mentioned in its chargesheet that Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was present with his close aide Bibhav Kumar immediately after Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kumar at the CM's official residence.

The police also indicated that there could be a larger conspiracy behind Swati Maliwal's assault. It is probing whether Kumar's proximity to Kejriwal and AAP leaders' actions following the incident suggest a coordinated effort to cover up the assault against Maliwal, India Today reported.

The chargesheet further mentioned that AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh changed their statements on the issue. A day after the assault, Sanjay Singh not only condemned Bibhav Kumar's actions but also promised strict action. Three days later, however, Atishi dismissed Swati Maliwal's allegations at a press conference.

Not only Delhi Police, Maliwal also said in her supplementary chargesheet in the case that she believes a larger conspiracy has been hatched, given the support extended towards Bibhav Kumar by AAP leaders and workers.

While urging the police to explore the conspiracy angle, she also noted the party's support for Kumar suggested an orchestrated effort to undermine her ordeal.

The development came almost a week after a three-judge Supreme Court bench grilled Kumar and said that it was shocked with the details of the incident. The apex court was hearing Bibhav Kumar's bail plea challenging the Delhi High Court's July 12 order which denied him bail in the case.

Referring to Kumar, the top court emphasised that it was simply gobsmacked that a 'goon' entered the CM"s official residence and assaulted Swati Maliwal. "Is the Chief Minister's bungalow a private residence? Is that office required to keep such goons? IS this the way it is? We are shocked. The question is how this happened," the Supreme Court said.

While mentioning that Maliwal asked Kumar to stop attacking her, the top court pulled him up for his conduct. The court also said that if the victim had no right to be present in the CM's official residence, Kumar also had no right to stay there as a former secretary.

"You were the former secretary, if the victim had no right to stay there, you had no right to stay there. Do you think anyone present in that room would have had the guts to say anything against Bibhav," the court said.

Swati Maliwal alleged that Kumar slapped her multiple times and also punched her. She also said in the FIR that she screamed for help and asked him to stop hitting her but to no avail. Days later, Kumar was arrested on May 18. The FIR against Kumar was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.