Delhi continues to battle waterlogging: Yamuna remains above danger mark, IMD predicts light rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted light to very light rain across Delhi, even as floodwaters have begun to recede from residential areas. Despite this, large parts of the city continue to grapple with waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The Yamuna River remained above the danger mark on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging in areas such as Mayur Vihar and near Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Civil Lines. The heavy rainfall over the past few days has left several low-lying parts of Delhi submerged.

On Friday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in Kalindi Kunj following inundation from the overflowing Yamuna. Waterlogging has also been reported in Civil Lines, Monastery Market, and Vasudev Ghat.

The regional weather office has predicted light rain in Delhi’s Narela, Alipur, Jafarpur, and in Haryana’s Loharu and Mahendargarh during the morning hours. IMD expects a generally cloudy sky with chances of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures are likely to hover between 33-35°C during the day and 23-25°C at night.

No official weather alert has been issued for Delhi. In the neighbouring Delhi NCR areas, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Gautambuddha Nagar remain unaffected, though an orange alert has been sounded for Mahendragarh and Rewari in Haryana.

Officials noted that the situation has been worsened by the shutdown of Delhi’s Wazirabad water treatment plant for nearly 36 hours, disrupting the water supply. High levels of the Yamuna have blocked drainage systems, causing backflow into low-lying areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories yesterday, warning of congestion on Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, KN Kantju Marg, Outer Ring Road, and adjoining stretches due to waterlogging and damaged roads.