Delhi Court orders Tihar Jail to provide air cooler to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

A Delhi court has ordered Tihar jail authorities to provide an air cooler to Sukesh Chandrasekhar on medical grounds, as the central air conditioning system is under repair.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman arrested in October 2019, has filed a plea citing health issues aggravated by excessive heat. He claims to have developed skin problems due to high temperatures while detained in Tihar Jail, facing accusations in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar allegedly deceived and extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, posing as a government official. He and his accomplices promised to secure Singh's husband's release from jail. Chandrasekhar has a history of legal troubles, including allegations of misappropriating funds at Religare Finvest Ltd. Last year, both he and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by Delhi Police for their suspected involvement in the scheme.

