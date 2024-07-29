No relief for Arvind Kejriwal: CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM in liquor policy 'scam'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed its chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused before the Rouse Avenue Court. The central agency filed a supplementary chargesheet in relation to its probe into the excise policy 'scam.'

The development came days after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case till August 8.The court also extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.

In June this year, the CBI arrested Kejriwal in the liquor policy 'scam' after the court allowed the agency to examine the Delhi CM in court.The central agency charged Kejriwal as "one of the primary conspirators" in the case and said that Vijay Nair, ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close associate of Kejriwal, was in touch with several liquor producers and traders.

The agency also told the Delhi court that Nair allegedly demanded undue gratification for incorporating beneficial provisions for the AAP in the excise policy since March 2021.

It also said that Cabinet headed by Arvind Kejriwal gave the ex-post facto approval to former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's decisions on liquor policy. In its chargesheet, the central agency said that the AAP chief got profit margin of liquor wholesalers hiked to 12 per cent without any rationale.

"Arvind Kejriwal is part of the conspiracy in the liquor scam. All Delhi government decisions were taken only as per his directions," the CBI previously told the court.

The central agency had also alleged that Rs 44.45 crore was transferred through 'hawala channels' to Goa from June 2021 to January 2022. The chargesheet said that these funds were used in AAP's assembly election campaign.

This was among the Rs 100 crore bribes received by the party. On March 21 this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam after raids at his residence.