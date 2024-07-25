Huge setback to Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi CM's custody extended till August 8 in Excise Policy Case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 8 in connection with the excise policy case. He faced the setback in the excise 'scam' cases by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kejriwal attended the hearing through video conferencing, news agency ANI reported. The Rouse Avenue Court reviewed Kejriwal's custody today. The CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal in a connection with a corruption case against him concerning the erstwhile Delhi excise policy.

The court also extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. Sisodia and Kavitha were also produced through video conferencing. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 31.

Arvind Kejriwal has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On July 12, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case. The development came hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Delhi CM.

Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) case since March 31. The case relates to corruption and money laundering during the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 to give out licenses to liquor traders.

There are allegations that this policy allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes to get the license. Due to these allegations, the liquor policy was scrapped.

After this, Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the scheme. Following the CBI investigation, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).