Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC's verdict on CM Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest today

In a highly awaited decision, the Supreme Court of India is scheduled to announce its judgment on July 12, Friday regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest and subsequent detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest is linked to an alleged excise policy scam, and a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will deliver the verdict.

After reserving its decision on May 17, the apex court will now determine the legality of Kejriwal's arrest. During the hearings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju presented evidence suggesting that funds were illicitly funnelled to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through illegal hawala channels.

Raju claimed that the ED had unearthed conversations between Kejriwal and hawala operators discussing the proceeds of the alleged crime.On the other side, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, challenged the ED's evidence, arguing that it was not available at the time of Kejriwal's arrest.

In a previous ruling on May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 in the money laundering case but ordered him to refrain from visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. Consequently, Kejriwal complied with the court's directive to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal's plea in the Supreme Court serves as an appeal against the Delhi High Court's decision that dismissed his petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED in the excise policy case. The Chief Minister contends that his arrest, following the announcement of the General Elections, was driven by ulterior motives.

Having been taken into ED custody on March 21 concerning a money laundering investigation relating to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy 2021-22, Kejriwal has been embroiled in a legal battle to defend his innocence amid mounting accusations and counterarguments.

The forthcoming ruling by the Supreme Court is highly anticipated and is expected to carry significant political ramifications.

