Delhi freezes into 2026: Year-end chill tightens grip on national capital, coldest December day in 6 years

Delhi closed out 2025 in a deep chill, logging its coldest December day in six years as daytime temperatures plunged sharply on Wednesday.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital’s maximum temperature dropped to 14.2 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest daytime reading of the season and placing it 6.2 degrees below normal for this time of year. The last time Delhi experienced a colder December day was on December 31, 2019, when the maximum temperature had fallen to 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures also remained on the cooler side, with the minimum settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, marginally 0.4 degrees below the seasonal average.

This was the coldest day of December, surpassing earlier lows recorded during the month. The second-lowest maximum temperature was logged on December 20, when the mercury dipped to 16.9 degrees Celsius, followed by December 19. The third-coldest day came on December 21, with a maximum of 18.1 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the criteria, an IMD official said, "A cold day is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature remains about 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal."

The chill is set to persist into the new year. "Cold day conditions are expected to continue on New Year's Day as well. There is a slight chance of very light and isolated rain over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between Wednesday night and Thursday due to an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

Colder conditions may intensify in the coming days. From January 3 onwards, minimum temperatures could dip further as cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region are expected to sweep across the national capital, Palawat added.

Meanwhile, fog began making its presence felt across parts of the city on Wednesday evening. The IMD reported shallow fog in several areas, with Palam recording visibility of around 600 metres, while Safdarjung saw visibility drop to about 800 metres between 8.30 pm and 9 pm.