148 flights cancelled at Delhi airport as dense fog cripples visibility and schedules

Flight operations at Delhi Airport were disrupted on Wednesday due to dense fog and poor visibility, affecting schedules throughout the morning. As many as 148 flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 31, sources said, including 70 departures and 78 arrivals. Two flights were also diverted amid the conditions.

Visibility at the airport remained severely restricted in the early hours. At 8.30 am, general visibility was around 250 metres, while runway visibility ranged between 600 and 1,000 metres, complicating take-offs and landings.

The disruption came as dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR, sharply reducing visibility across the region. The India Meteorological Department forecast continued foggy conditions for Wednesday, even as air quality in the national capital showed only marginal improvement.

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, with the city recording a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 388, down from 401 on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Early Warning System warned that pollution levels are likely to slip into the ‘severe’ category on December 31 and January 1 before easing back to ‘very poor’ on January 2. Air quality is then expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ range for the following six days. Officials attributed the grim outlook to weak atmospheric conditions, citing a ventilation index below 6,000 sq m per second and low wind speeds under 10 kmph, which are insufficient to disperse pollutants.

On the ground, the impact of fog was widespread. Several parts of Noida witnessed sharply reduced visibility on Wednesday morning, slowing traffic on major roads as commuters relied on headlights and fog lights to navigate thick haze. Similar scenes played out across Delhi-NCR, with visuals from Indirapuram showing roads shrouded in dense mist.

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory early Wednesday, urging travellers to stay updated on flight schedules as foggy winter conditions continued to blanket the region.

Fog and cold weather also affected operations at Hindon Airport, where schedule changes and slower departures were reported through the morning. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and opt for rebooking or refunds if affected, with safety being the top priority amid fluctuating visibility.

Airlines remained on alert as conditions persisted. Air India issued a travel advisory on Tuesday night, warning of possible flight disruptions and cascading delays across Delhi and northern India due to dense fog and low visibility. The airline said it had taken proactive steps, including advance cancellation of select morning flights likely to be affected, with passengers informed beforehand to avoid long and uncertain waits at airports.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, cautioning passengers that departures and arrivals at Delhi and several airports across northern India could be impacted if foggy conditions continued through the day. The airline said it was closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments to minimise disruption.