Delhi weather: New Year starts with 'very poor' AQI, IMD forecasts fog and light rain; flights likely to be disrupted

Delhi began the New Year under a familiar haze, with air quality remaining in the “very poor” category as cold conditions and dense fog continued to grip the national capital. According to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382 on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day, with a possibility of very light to light rain at isolated places. The weather office also warned of moderate fog at many locations and dense fog at isolated areas during morning hours. Cold day conditions are likely at isolated places as well.

Wednesday marked the coldest day in Delhi since 2019, the IMD said.

The prevailing weather conditions have also affected air travel. Air India issued a travel advisory on Thursday morning, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to low visibility caused by dense fog in parts of northern India, including Delhi.

In its advisory, the airline said weather forecasts indicate dense fog conditions that could impact flight schedules across its network. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for travel. Air India added that it has taken proactive measures to minimise disruptions, with ground staff on standby to assist passengers in case of delays, diversions or cancellations.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on Thursday, cautioning passengers about possible delays due to persistent fog over Guwahati, which has slowed flight operations at the airport.

The airline said departures and arrivals to and from Guwahati, along with some routes across its network, may face short delays as flight crews operate under challenging weather conditions. IndiGo advised passengers to check the latest flight status on its website or mobile app before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.