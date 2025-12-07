Delhi gets slight breather as air quality improves to 'poor' at 277 AQI

Delhi woke up to clearer skies on Sunday as the city saw a small but welcome improvement in its air quality. The real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 277, slightly better than the previous day. Although pollution levels remain high, the dip has given residents a brief sense of relief after several days of thick smog. PM10 was recorded at 263 µg/m³ and PM2.5 at 199 µg/m³.

Air quality varied across neighbourhoods, with Jahangirpuri at 254, Pusa at 245, Punjabi Bagh at 232 and Shadipur reporting a comparatively better 188.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 7 am update, the overall AQI stood at 305 in the very poor category. Mundka recorded the highest reading at 365. Stations such as RK Puram at 326, Chandni Chowk at 308, Rohini at 341 and Bawana at 352 also remained in the very poor bracket, while areas like Alipur at 282, NSIT Dwarka at 239 and Mandir Marg at 212 fell in the poor category.

Delhi’s air quality has fluctuated through the week, with the AQI at 279 on Sunday, 304 on Monday, rising to 372 on Tuesday and settling at 342, 304 and 327 on the following days.

The Decision Support System estimated that transport contributed 14.8 percent of the city’s pollution, followed by industry at 7.3 percent, residential sources at 3.6 percent and construction at 2 percent. Among nearby districts, Jhajjar contributed 13.9 percent and Rohtak 5.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the capital may see some weather relief.

The India Meteorological Department forecast a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and shallow morning fog. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 24.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Morning humidity stood at 95 percent and evening humidity at 56 percent.

IMD expects minimum temperatures to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures will remain normal for the next three days and turn below normal thereafter. Maximum temperatures are likely to stay close to normal for the next six days and may become slightly above normal on December 13.

Partly cloudy skies are likely on December 7, 9, 12 and 13 with surface winds of 15 to 20 kmph on December 7 and 8. Mist or haze is expected at night and in the mornings, followed by shallow fog from December 10 to 13.