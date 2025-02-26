scorecardresearch
Business Today
Delhi HC rejects man's plea for tax probe into estranged wife's family over Rs 2 crore dowry

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ruled on February 19 that the petition stemmed from a matrimonial dispute

Matrimonial dispute: Delhi HC dismisses husband's plea for tax inquiry into in-laws' finances

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a man’s plea seeking an income tax inquiry into the finances of his estranged wife’s family, which he claimed gave Rs 2 crore as dowry and spent extravagantly on their wedding.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ruled on February 19 that the petition stemmed from a matrimonial dispute and did not establish any violation of a fundamental or statutory right.

Court calls plea a matrimonial feud

The court noted that the disputes between the couple were highly contested and involved complex factual issues beyond the purview of the Income Tax Department. It further stated that such matters cannot be adjudicated under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.

The man had requested the Income Tax Department to probe an alleged ₹2 crore cash transaction and verify the family’s income tax returns for the past 10 years. He also sought legal action for tax evasion, perjury, or financial misconduct.

Petition dismissed as ‘roving and fishing inquiry’

The estranged couple married in 2022, but their relationship soon fell apart, leading to the woman filing a police complaint against her husband. The man’s counsel argued that despite submitting a complaint to the Income Tax Department, authorities failed to take action.

However, the court found that the complaint was not filed under any statutory scheme within the Income Tax Act, 1961, and thus, the lack of response did not constitute a violation of any legal right. The bench ruled that the petition was an impermissible attempt at a fishing inquiry and dismissed it outright.

Published on: Feb 26, 2025, 6:31 PM IST
