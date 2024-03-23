Delhi HC rejects urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

The Delhi High Court has refused to urgently hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering linked to the liquor policy.

Kejriwal, who is under custody of the ED, requested an urgent hearing from the Delhi High Court today. He sought the hearing to take place by Saturday evening or Sunday.

The case will be scheduled for hearing after the court reconvenes on March 27, which is Wednesday, after the Holi holiday.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the central probe agency on Thursday and was remanded to a six-day Enforcement Directorate custody on Friday by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

In his plea to the High Court, Kejriwal argued that both the arrest and the remand order are illegal, and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately.

On Friday, the Delhi Chief withdrew his petition in the Supreme Court against his arrest by the ED, as the party decided to contest the ED custody first.

During the remand application hearing, the ED argued in court that Kejriwal was the "key conspirator and the kingpin" of the Delhi excise policy scam. The ED also claimed that Kejriwal was in touch with Manish Sisodia, then Deputy Chief Minister, and K Kavitha, a Telangana leader, who were also arrested in the case.

The agency also alleged that the Chief Minister was directly involved in formulating the policy, demanding kickbacks, and handling the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has argued that there is absolutely no evidence linking him to the alleged scam.

The court deemed custodial interrogation necessary to uncover more proceeds of crime and confront Kejriwal with digital device data and seized material. He was remanded in ED custody till March 28.

Meanwhile, AAP affirmed that the 55-year-old leader will remain Chief Minister and run the government from jail if needed.