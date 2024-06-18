Delhi Heatwave: Power demand surges to record high at 8,647 MW, highest ever in national capital’s history

Delhi's scorching temperatures are pushing its power grid to the limit. The national capital on Tuesday witnessed its highest-ever peak power demand, clocking in at a staggering 8,647 MegaWatts (MW), showed SLDC data. This surpasses the previous record of 8,000 MW set just weeks earlier, highlighting the strain Delhi's power infrastructure faces during sweltering summers.

Heatwaves have become a recurring nightmare for Delhi residents. With temperatures consistently exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, air conditioners are running non-stop, leading to a surge in electricity consumption. Homes, offices, and commercial establishments are all contributing to the record-breaking demand.

On May 22, 2024, Delhi's peak power demand hit 8000 MW for the first time. Since then, it has exceeded 8000 MW on eight occasions.

Previously, Delhi's highest peak demand was 7695 MW, recorded on June 29, 2022.

Last year, the peak demand was 7438 MW. This Tuesday marks the 30th consecutive day that Delhi's peak power demand has surpassed 7000 MW. In May 2023, the demand never crossed 7000 MW, and it only did so once in May 2022.

Usually, Delhi's peak power demand occurs in late June or early July, except for last year when it peaked in August. However, this year the trend changed due to weather conditions that increased the use of air conditioners and coolers, boosting electricity consumption.

To address the highest ever national peak power demand of 250 GW this summer, the Ministry of Power has implemented comprehensive measures amid challenging weather conditions across the country.

As per a release by the Ministry of Power, the Northern Region recorded its highest peak demand of 89 GW on June 17, 2024, successfully met despite a heatwave.

The prolonged heatwave since mid-May led to unprecedented demand in the Northern Region. In response, the Ministry implemented a strategic approach to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Notably, the region met its peak demand by using inter-regional power imports, which made up 25 to 30 percent of the total requirement.