Delhi hit-and-run case: 6-yr old killed in Janakpuri; grandmother says, 'Driver ran away, didn't help'

A six‑year‑old schoolgirl was killed, and her grandmother was injured on Tuesday morning after a speeding car collided with the e‑rickshaw they were travelling in near Block C, Janakpuri, Delhi. According to police and family members, the incident left bystanders unmoved as the distraught grandmother pleaded for help while her granddaughter lay badly hurt.

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The girl was travelling to school with her 57‑year‑old maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier, in the e‑rickshaw when the crash occurred. “The e‑rickshaw driver was driving very gently,” Xavier told PTI. “Suddenly, a speeding white car collided with our e‑rickshaw, and the three of us fell.”

Immediately after the impact, the grandmother said she begged the car driver to take her granddaughter to the hospital. “I begged the car driver to take my baby to the hospital in his car. But he ran away,” she recounted.

Xavier said she flagged down three to four vehicles seeking urgent help, but none stopped. Her daughter, the child’s mother, later received a call from hospital staff informing her of the accident and her mother’s desperate efforts on the roadside.

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Eventually, a nurse, with assistance from a passerby, transported the injured girl to a hospital. “If help had come sooner, maybe things would have been different,” the mother said.

Neighbours described the young girl as cheerful and fondly remembered her school routines. “Her grandmother would drop her off at school and pick her up,” said neighbour Georgina. “We’ve seen her; she was very cheerful.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar confirmed the girl was declared brain dead before being shifted with her grandmother to Max Hospital in Dwarka, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. The police said the girl suffered severe head and chest injuries, and the grandmother was hurt in the fall.

The driver, identified as 32‑year‑old Sanjeev Dabas of Majra Dabas, a lab assistant at a pathology lab, was arrested on Wednesday. Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Investigation is ongoing.