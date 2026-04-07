'US stands in danger, not Iran': Trump's ex‑counterterror chief warns after fresh threat to Tehran

Former Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has criticised President Donald Trump's escalating threats against Iran, warning that attempts to destroy Iranian civilisation could jeopardise the United States' global standing.

Must Read: 'A whole civilisation will die tonight': Trump's chilling warning to Iran as deadline nears

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Kent argued that Trump's aggressive stance would cause irreparable harm to America's reputation as a stabilising global power.

"Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger," Kent wrote on X. "If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos - effectively ending our status as the world's greatest superpower. This would upend our economy and shatter the global order."

Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger.



If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our… https://t.co/AINwbyY54e — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) April 7, 2026

Kent's comments come after a post by President Trump on Truth Social, where he warned that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not reach a deal over Hormuz.

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"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," he said. "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

Kent, who resigned last month from his position due to the war in Iran, warned that escalation would upend the US economy and shatter the global order. "The process is already underway, yet we still have time to avert catastrophe if Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction."

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Trump’s threat to destroy key Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, has escalated tensions. During a press conference at the White House on Monday, Trump threatened to destroy key infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen Hormuz. "A lot of people are affected by this, but we're giving them till tomorrow, 8:00 eastern time. And after that, they're going to have no bridges, they're going to have no power plants, stone ages, yeah, stone ages," Trump said during the briefing at White House.

Trump's deadline for Tehran expires at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday (5:30 AM IST on Wednesday).