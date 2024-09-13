Delhi IAS coaching centre deaths: HC grants interim bail to 4 co-owners of basement, ordered to deposit Rs 5 crore

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to four co-owners of the building in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three IAS aspirants drowned. The interim bail will remain in effect till January 30.

A bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also directed the co-owners to deposit Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross. The court also directed the lieutenant governor to form a committee headed by the retired judge of the high court for ensuring that no coaching centre runs without sanction and also carve out a place where the centres should run.

The Delhi High Court on September 12 asked the CBI to inform it the reason behind the heavy waterlogging in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 when three civil services aspirants died after drowning in a flooded coaching basement.

The co-owners of the basement -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh -- had moved the high court last month for bail on the ground that they are merely the landlords of the basement, which was let out on rental basis to the coaching centre and, therefore, they had no role whatsoever in the unfortunate event.

The court told the CBI that it was investigating a "very important case" and asked it if other buildings near the Rau's IAS Study Circle were also flooded.

The case, being probed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was transferred from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the high court.

hree civil service aspirants Shreya Yadav, 25, of Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana; and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Kerala died after the basement of the building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.