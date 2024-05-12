scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Delhi: Massive fire engulfs a building in Chandni Chowk's Dariba Bazaar; WATCH

Delhi: Massive fire engulfs a building in Chandni Chowk's Dariba Bazaar; WATCH

Visuals circulating on social media platforms depict thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene.

A massive fire erupted on Sunday in a building located within the famed Dariba Bazaar area of Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Visuals circulating on social media platforms depict thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene.

 

A 36-second video clip of the fire has gone viral on social media. It depicts firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: May 12, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
