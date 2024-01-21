Delhi: Morning, general schools to remain closed tomorrow for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Delhi government on Sunday ordered the closure of morning or general shift schools on Monday for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In an order, the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education said that all government and aided schools running in the "general and morning shift are ordered to remain closed on 22.01.2024."

"However, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools running in Evening Shift shall start at 02:30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05:30 p.m. This arrangement is only for 22.01.2024 (Monday)," the order said.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared a half-day holiday and a 'dry day' on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. "It is hereby ordered that a half-day public holiday (till 02:30 pm) shall be observed on January 22 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," said an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD).

The Union territory administration issued the order while referring to the grant of a half-day holiday to central government employees by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel & Training) regarding the consecration event in Ayodhya.