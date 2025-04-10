Delhi-NCR breaths easy as rain, dust storm brings respite from heatwave; IMD predicts more thunderstorms

Delhi breathed a sigh of relief this evening as gusty winds and a spell of rain swept through the capital and the NCR region, offering a brief escape from the sweltering heat. Just days after recording its first heatwave of the season on April 7 — with temperatures peaking at 40.2°C — the weather took a dramatic turn.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and rain for the day, and by evening, the skies delivered. The IMD forecast pegs Delhi’s maximum temperature for today at 39°C, with the minimum hovering around 26°C.

Looking ahead, thunderstorms with rain are expected to continue on April 10 and 11. While the weather may turn turbulent, it could bring some respite from the heat. Highs are predicted to hit 40°C and 37°C respectively, with minimums of 26°C and 24°C.

On April 10, the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.9°C — a full 5.9°C above the seasonal average — surpassing April 9’s 25.6°C and marking the warmest April night in the past three years, as per official data.

In both 2024 and 2023, April's minimum temperature had not breached the 25°C mark. The highest in April 2024 before this spike was 24°C; in 2023, it stood at 23.6°C. Comparatively, 2022 saw an April minimum of 26.2°C — the highest in recent years.

Despite the weather shift, Delhi’s air quality remained poor. At 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 243, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category.

According to IMD, for April 12, light rain or drizzle has been predicted along with general cloudy sky for Delhi. After this, the city is forecast to witness clear skies for the next couple of days. Thursday's showers, however, brought significant respite for Delhiites from the scorching hot weather conditions.