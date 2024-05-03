Delhi Police arrests 'Spirit of Congress' account handler, Arun Reddy in fake video case of Amit Shah

The Delhi police arrested Arun Reddy on Monday in connection with the 'deepfake morphed video' case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reddy managed the 'Spirit of Congress' account on X (formerly Twitter).

X took action on Wednesday by withholding the account of the Jharkhand Congress handle following a legal request. This was in response to a 'deepfake morphed video' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that was posted on the handle.

Previously, the Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy regarding the "deepfake" video case. The summons were issued to Reddy and four members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) – Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem – under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Jharkhand Congress had earlier posted, "Amit Shah's election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished."

On Monday, Assam Police arrested Reetom Singh, marking the first arrest in connection with the 'doctored' video case. It's alleged that the video clip was shared by several Congress leaders.

It was claimed that statements made by Shah, suggesting a commitment to eliminate reservations for Muslims in Telangana on religious grounds, were altered to imply that he was advocating the abolition of all reservations.

