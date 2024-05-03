scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Delhi Police arrests 'Spirit of Congress' account handler, Arun Reddy in fake video case of Amit Shah

Feedback

Delhi Police arrests 'Spirit of Congress' account handler, Arun Reddy in fake video case of Amit Shah

X took action on Wednesday by withholding the account of the Jharkhand Congress handle following a legal request.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Meghalaya: Another KSU member arrested in Ichamati murder case Meghalaya: Another KSU member arrested in Ichamati murder case

The Delhi police arrested Arun Reddy on Monday in connection with the 'deepfake morphed video' case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reddy managed the 'Spirit of Congress' account on X (formerly Twitter).

X took action on Wednesday by withholding the account of the Jharkhand Congress handle following a legal request. This was in response to a 'deepfake morphed video' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that was posted on the handle.

Previously, the Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy regarding the "deepfake" video case. The summons were issued to Reddy and four members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) – Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem – under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Jharkhand Congress had earlier posted, "Amit Shah's election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished."

On Monday, Assam Police arrested Reetom Singh, marking the first arrest in connection with the 'doctored' video case. It's alleged that the video clip was shared by several Congress leaders.

It was claimed that statements made by Shah, suggesting a commitment to eliminate reservations for Muslims in Telangana on religious grounds, were altered to imply that he was advocating the abolition of all reservations.

Story to be updated soon.

Published on: May 03, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement