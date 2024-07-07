Delhi Police lodges FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'Derogatory' remarks on NCW Chief

The Delhi Police IFSO unit filed an FIR on Sunday against Krishnanagar MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for her 'crude' remarks against NCW chief Rekha Sharma. Moitra has been charged under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.

The NCW took immediate action on Moitra’s remarks, demanding an FIR against her. On July 4, Moitra commented on a video on social media showing Sharma at the site of the Hathras stampede in Uttar Pradesh. Moitra wrote, “She is too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas,” in reference to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma. Moitra later deleted the post.

“The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman’s right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023,” the NCW said in a post on X.

“An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days,” the NCW added.

Responding to NCW’s post, Moitra wrote: “Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella .”

In another post, Moitra shared screenshots allegedly from Rekha Sharma's account, which also contained "crude" posts. Moitra wrote, "Also Delhi Police, while you're at it, can you please register an FIR against another serial offender under your new Act."