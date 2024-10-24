Delhi pollution: Layer of smog continues to blanket capital city, air quality remains "very poor" at 336

Delhiites were greeted by a persistent layer of smog enveloping the national capital as the region grappled with alarming air quality levels. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7 AM stood at a concerning 336, showing a slight improvement from the previous day's peak of over 350.

However, this still places the air quality firmly within the "very poor" category, indicating ongoing health risks for residents.

Despite the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II by the Delhi government on Tuesday, the situation remains dire. As of Wednesday at 8 AM, Delhi’s air quality had further deteriorated, with an AQI dipping to 354, categorized as "very poor."

Alarmingly, certain monitoring stations reported AQI levels exceeding 400, classified as "severe." The air quality is graded into classifications: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400), and ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450), with a critical category defined as ‘Severe Plus’ for levels above 450.

Areas severely affected include Anand Vihar, Dwarka, R K Puram, and Bawana, with 24-hour averages remaining in the 350+ category.

Here are the top 5 developments in the last 24 hours:

'severe' category. Due to this, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded the Centre for rendering the Environmental Protection Act 'toothless' through amendments.

