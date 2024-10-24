scorecardresearch
Business Today
Delhi pollution: Layer of smog continues to blanket capital city, air quality remains "very poor" at 336

Areas severely affected include Anand Vihar, Dwarka, R K Puram, and Bawana, with 24-hour averages remaining in the 350+ category

Delhiites were greeted by a persistent layer of smog enveloping the national capital as the region grappled with alarming air quality levels. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7 AM stood at a concerning 336, showing a slight improvement from the previous day's peak of over 350.

However, this still places the air quality firmly within the "very poor" category, indicating ongoing health risks for residents.

Despite the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II by the Delhi government on Tuesday, the situation remains dire. As of Wednesday at 8 AM, Delhi’s air quality had further deteriorated, with an AQI dipping to 354, categorized as "very poor."

Alarmingly, certain monitoring stations reported AQI levels exceeding 400, classified as "severe." The air quality is graded into classifications: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400), and ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450), with a critical category defined as ‘Severe Plus’ for levels above 450.

Areas severely affected include Anand Vihar, Dwarka, R K Puram, and Bawana, with 24-hour averages remaining in the 350+ category.

Here are the top 5 developments in the last 24 hours:

'severe' category. Due to this, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded the Centre for rendering the Environmental Protection Act 'toothless' through amendments. 

Delhi pollution updates: Top 10 developments so far

  1. "We will take the Union of India to task... it has not created any machinery. The Environmental Protection Act has become toothless. You have got rid of punishment and replaced it with a penalty by amending Section 15 and the procedure to be followed for imposing a penalty cannot be followed," the top court said.
  2. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, assured the court that rules would be finalised within 10 days and the Act would be made "fully operational".
  3. In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court put Punjab and Haryana to task for failing to take action against those violating the ban on stubble burning.
  4. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai gave a clean chit to Punjab while speaking on the stubble burning issue and blamed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 
  5. "The Parking fees (off road/indoor) has been enhanced to twice of the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage-II of the GRAP," the NDMC said. 

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
