Delhi pollution: 'No PUC, No fuel' policy to continue even after GRAP-4 ends, says MS Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said the Rekha Gupta-led government will continue its ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy for vehicles even after the GRAP-IV restrictions are lifted in the national capital. He also announced that the government plans to allocate ₹100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies across the city.

Addressing a press conference, the senior BJP leader said strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures will remain in place even after the relaxation of GRAP-IV norms, and vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to operate in Delhi.

Sirsa said inspections revealed that several PUC centres were non-functional, while 12 centres were found to have defective equipment. These centres have been suspended and issued notices. “If anyone is found violating norms, strict action will be taken,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "... All the PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificates) will be verified, and strict action will be taken against those found to be fraudulent... CM Rekha Gupta has also sanctioned four new automatic testing… pic.twitter.com/FqUrYDg0MT — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

Highlighting the government’s focus on environmental restoration, Sirsa said Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies in need of rejuvenation, for which a ₹100 crore allocation has been proposed.

He also said that four new vehicle emission testing centres have been approved, and permission has been granted to open additional commercial vehicle testing facilities to strengthen monitoring and compliance mechanisms.

Meanwhile, businessman Robert Vadra said that all political parties must rise above politics and work collectively to address the serious issue of air pollution in the national capital.

"We must do something about pollution in our capital. We need to find a solution to this problem. We should keep our politics aside and do something," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As of Tuesday morning, the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 415, placing the national capital in the 'severe' category.

Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted with an AQI of 468, followed by Jahangirpuri (447), Ashok Vihar (444), ITO (436), Dwarka-Sector 8 (440), Chandni Chowk (425), and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (417).

Other areas that reported hazardous AQI levels are Alipur (408), Burari Crossing (390), IGI Airport T3 (379), Dilshad Garden (336), IIT Delhi (387), and Lodhi Road (368).

Due to smog and lowered visibility, a total of 10 flights were cancelled and 270 were delayed as of Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)