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NTPC Green, KPI Green, NLC India, JSW Energy, NTPC, Adani Green shares jump up to 13%; here's why

NTPC Green, KPI Green, NLC India, JSW Energy, NTPC, Adani Green shares jump up to 13%; here's why

NTPCGREEN88.55(1.11%)

Counters such as KPI Green Energy Ltd, NTPC Ltd, its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, NLC India Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, KP Energy Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd were trading in the green during the session.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 5:25 PM IST
NTPC Green, KPI Green, NLC India, JSW Energy, NTPC, Adani Green shares jump up to 13%; here's whyOther stocks such as ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd were also seen trading higher.

Shares of power generation companies moved up sharply on Thursday, with several renewable energy and power stocks witnessing strong buying interest.

Counters such as KPI Green Energy Ltd, NTPC Ltd, its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, NLC India Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, KP Energy Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd settled in the green during the session.

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At the closing bell, NTPC Green Energy led the gains, surging 12.58 per cent to Rs 97.61 level. KPI Green Energy jumped 8.58 per cent, while NTPC climbed 2.79 per cent. KP Energy, NLC India, JSW Energy advanced 5.05 per cent, 6.87 per cent and 6.29 per cent, respectively. Adani Green Energy shares rose 1.90 per cent.

Other stocks such as ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd also ended higher.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that with the looming LPG supply crisis amid summer, a potential shift could happen from gas companies to power. He added that heightened activity may be seen in power companies as well as solar-related firms, which is why some momentum is being witnessed in these stocks.

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said power generation stocks are attracting buying interest as the outlook for the sector continues to improve, adding that electricity demand in India has been steadily rising.

"When power consumption grows, generation companies typically benefit through higher utilisation of their capacity. This expectation of stronger demand in the coming months is one reason investors are showing interest in the sector. Another important driver is the increasing focus on renewable energy. Companies actively expanding in solar and wind projects are gaining attention, as India is pushing aggressively towards clean energy capacity expansion. At the same time, power utilities are often seen as relatively defensive businesses. In uncertain market conditions, investors tend to prefer sectors that offer steady earnings and predictable cash flows, which is why utilities are seeing renewed interest," he also stated.

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Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices extended their decline on Thursday, as a fresh spike in crude oil prices amid renewed escalation in the West Asia conflict dampened investor sentiment. Weakness was also visible across the broader market.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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