Delhi schools receive bomb threats again, third time in a week: Search, investigation underway

Several schools in the capital, including Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, received bomb threats via email on Saturday, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services, according to reports from ANI.

Police officials were dispatched to DPS RK Puram after receiving a call about the bomb threat at 6:09 AM. Delhi Police, along with the fire department, bomb detection teams, and a dog squad, arrived at the school to conduct a thorough search. As of now, no suspicious items have been found, but investigations are ongoing, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Threat email warns of more

The email threatening the schools was sent from the address childrenofallah@outlook.com, and it was attributed to an individual named Barry Allah. The message contained alarming language, stating, "Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah." It further warned that buildings would be targeted on a day when students were not present.

This incident marks the second wave of bomb threats in just two days. On Friday, at least 30 schools across Delhi received similar threats via email, causing panic among parents who rushed to pick up their children during the morning commute. Following extensive searches by police and fire services, no threats were substantiated.

The recent spate of threats began earlier in the week, with over 44 schools targeted on Monday. Of the 30 schools affected on Friday, 22 had also received threats previously. While the earlier emails demanded a ransom of $30,000, the latest messages did not include any specific demands.

In response to the ongoing threats, the Delhi High Court had previously instructed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government and the Delhi Police to create a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling bomb threats. The court set an eight-week deadline for the implementation of these measures, which are intended to clarify the roles of school administrations, municipal authorities, and law enforcement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also voiced his concerns regarding the psychological impact of these threats on students and the disruption they cause to academic life. He called for urgent action to address the issue and ensure the safety of children in schools across the national capital.

