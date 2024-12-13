Reserve Bank of India receives bomb threat email in Russian language: Investigation underway

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported a bomb threat received via email on Friday, prompting an investigation by Mumbai police. The email, written in Russian, was sent to the bank's official website and warned of an impending explosion.

According to the Mumbai Police's Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), a case has been registered against an unknown individual at the Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. "A threatening email was received on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India. The investigation is currently underway," the DCP stated.

Series of bomb threats in Delhi

This incident follows a series of bomb threats made to six schools in Delhi earlier in the week, which led to extensive searches by multiple agencies. The recent threats come in the wake of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9, all of which police later deemed hoaxes.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the recurring nature of these threats, questioning their impact on children's safety and wellbeing.

In related developments, a fire services official in Delhi reported receiving calls regarding the threat emails from several schools, including Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri, and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash, among others. The communications marked early morning alerts throughout the day, reflecting the escalating fears surrounding these threats.