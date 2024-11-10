Delhi sees 10th consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality since Diwali, doctors urge government to shut schools

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on November 10, with several parts of the city experiencing heavy smog, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in areas like Akshardham reached 351, while Kalindi Kunj and nearby locations recorded an AQI of 323, both falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Chandni Chowk registered an AQI of 207, categorized as ‘poor’.

Other key locations across Delhi reported similarly concerning AQI readings, including Anand Vihar (351), Bawana (383), CRRI Mathura Road (323), Dwarka Sector 8 (341), IGI Airport (326), ITO (328), Lodhi Road (319), Mundka (358), Najafgarh (341), New Moti Bagh (394), Okhla Phase-2 (339), RK Puram (368), and Wazirpur (366), as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

Delhi’s neighboring cities, including Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida, also saw marginal improvements in air quality, but their AQI remained in the 'poor' category, with values ranging from 200 to 270.

This marked the tenth consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality in Delhi since Diwali, as smog continues to blanket the city.

Drone technology tested for pollution control

In an effort to tackle the persistent pollution, the Delhi government tested ‘drone-based mist spraying’ at Anand Vihar, one of the city’s pollution hotspots, on November 8. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasised that pollution levels in hotspots like Anand Vihar exceed the city’s average AQI, making traditional pollution control measures less effective.

The drones, which can carry up to 15 liters of water, release a fine mist designed to help reduce airborne pollutants, especially in hard-to-reach areas. This pilot project is part of the broader Winter Action Plan, which was launched on September 25 and includes 21 measures to combat winter pollution. One key aspect of the plan is the use of drone technology to target pollution-prone areas that are difficult for conventional methods to address.

Rai also announced that the government had devised specific action plans for 13 major pollution hotspots in Delhi. As part of the strategy, 80 mobile anti-smog guns and 68 static anti-smog guns have been deployed at these hotspots to control road dust and open-area pollution.

Health impact of Delhi’s air quality crisis

The air quality crisis has begun to take a toll on residents’ health, with an increase in respiratory problems. Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant for Respiratory Critical Care at Apollo Hospital, said there a surge in patients, particularly those without a history of respiratory issues. Many are now presenting symptoms like runny noses, sneezing, and coughing, along with increased breathing difficulties.

“We have seen the AQI in many areas surpass 400, and even 500. This is causing exacerbations in patients with asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). They are experiencing more breathing difficulties and requiring emergency care. We’ve also seen a rise in patients without prior respiratory issues,” Dr Modi told ANI.

Given the severity of the situation, Dr Modi recommended that the government consider closing schools, as children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution.

With the air quality expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, Delhi continues to face a significant public health and environmental challenge, prompting calls for stronger action and greater awareness of the health risks posed by toxic air.