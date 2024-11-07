Delhi pollution: Farmers face Rs 30,000 in fine for stubble burning under new rules by Centre

The Centre has raised penalties for farmers burning crop stubble, with fines now doubled for those with two acres or more.

According to a notification, farmers with less than two acres will be fined Rs 5,000, those with two to five acres Rs 10,000, and those with more than five acres Rs 30,000, an increase meant to curb the harmful practice.

The amendment, enacted under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021, aims to address the critical air quality issues plaguing Delhi and its neighboring areas. The revised rules, which take effect immediately, come without public consultation, reflecting the urgency of the pollution crisis.

The penalties come after the Supreme Court criticized the government’s earlier, smaller fines as “toothless” in the face of rising environmental pollution. The court emphasized that previous fines lacked effectiveness due to delays in appointing adjudicating officers and implementing the necessary regulatory framework.

The notification also outlines the process for handling environmental complaints through pollution control boards and the Commission for Air Quality Management. New rules for conducting inquiries and adjudicating pollution complaints are included in the amendment.

In response to growing concerns, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced an anti-waste-burning campaign in the city, beginning Wednesday, as part of ongoing efforts to curb the capital’s worsening air pollution.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) hit 356 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the “very poor” category. A blanket of smog covers the city, and with temperatures above seasonal averages, residents continue to face hazardous air conditions.

Justice Abhay S. Oka and his fellow justices voiced disappointment with selective enforcement of penalties, stating, “Proper exercise of power under Section 15 of the Act is necessary for effective action against wrongdoers.” The court mandated the government to take prompt action within two weeks, highlighting the urgency of addressing air quality concerns in the NCR.

The amended penalties are the latest step in the government’s broader strategy to reduce pollution, with the administration aiming to establish a consistent framework for tackling environmental violations and curbing harmful practices.