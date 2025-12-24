Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Routes to avoid, alternate roads for commuters, details here

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Christmas Day celebrations on December 24 and 25, 2025, at major shopping and entertainment hubs in South Delhi. Traffic movement in and around the Saket area will remain regulated from 2:00 pm onwards on both days to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular flow.

The advisory comes as large crowds are expected at popular malls like Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall due to Christmas festivities. With heavy footfall anticipated, traffic diversions and restrictions will be implemented in the adjoining areas of Saket to manage congestion and ensure safety.

Affected roads

Traffic movement may be impacted on the following stretches:

Press Enclave Road

Internal roads of Saket

Internal roads of Pushp Vihar

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during peak hours to minimise delays.

Diversion points

Key intersections will be regulated for traffic diversions:

Sheikh Sarai Red Light (Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg)

Asian Market Red Light (MB Road)

PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg)

Motorists should follow on-ground signage and directions issued by traffic personnel to navigate through the affected areas.

Traffic restrictions and regulations

The following restrictions will be enforced:

All median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani will remain closed.

Heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses will not be permitted on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road.

DTC/Cluster buses will not be allowed to ply towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light.

Alternate routes for commuters

To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to use the following alternate routes:

Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Khanpur T-Point MB Road Lado Sarai T-Point

IIT Flyover to Sangam Vihar/Sainik Farm via TB Hospital Red Light Lado Sarai Red Light MB Road Chirag Delhi Khanpur Red Light

Commuter advisory

Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to:

Plan travel well in advance

Avoid affected stretches during peak hours

Follow traffic rules and directions of traffic staff

Stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can follow Delhi Traffic Police on its official website and social media platforms or contact the traffic helpline numbers.