IRCON, SCI among stocks turn ex-dividend today; payout details, dividend history & more

On Tuesday, a clutch of companies, including railway major IRCON International and shipping giant SCI, are set to trade ex-dividend on February 17. Here's are the stocks that would go ex-dividend today, along with some of their payout details and recent dividend history.

IRCON International: The state-owned railway construction company turns ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share on the face value of Rs 2 each.

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The IRCON’s board had approved this payout, representing 60 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital, during their meeting on February 11, 2026. For those eligible, the company said that the dividend would be paid from Wednesday, February 25, onwards, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Prior to this, IRCON shelled out a final dividend of Re 1 on September 11, 2025. Earlier in the same year, on February 17, 2025, shareholders received an interim dividend of Rs 1.65.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI): The Navratna company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, turning ex-dividend today. This translates to a 35 per cent payout per share for the FY 26

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The board has fixed today, Tuesday, 17th February 2026, as the record date to ascertain shareholder eligibility. The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration, the company said.

Earlier, SCI distributed an interim dividend of Rs 3 on November 19, 2025, and a final dividend of Rs 6.59 earlier on September 4, 2025.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: The premium biscuit and bakery manufacturer shares are also trading ex-dividend on Tuesday. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share. The company has set February 17, 2026, as the record date for this payout.

Looking back at the past year, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rewarded investors with a final dividend of Rs 3 on September 12, 2025. This was preceded by an interim dividend of Rs 3 on February 17, 2025.

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Several other counters are trading ex-dividend today, according to exchange data:

Hikal: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.20. International Gemmological Institute India (Rs 2.50), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (Re 1), Majestic Auto (Rs 35) and Vibrant Global (Rs 0.65).

