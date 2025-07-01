Delhi-Vienna Air India flight plunged 900 feet after takeoff, both pilots off-rostered pending probe

An Air India flight from Delhi to Vienna plunged nearly 900 feet mid-air shortly after takeoff, just days after a fatal crash involving the airline's London-bound AI-171 flight from Ahmedabad. Both pilots operating the Delhi-Vienna flight have been taken off duty pending investigation, the airline said on Tuesday.

Flight AI-187, a Boeing 777, departed Indira Gandhi International Airport at 2:56 am on June 14 and landed safely in Vienna after a nine-hour journey. However, soon after takeoff, the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude that triggered multiple cockpit warnings, including stall alerts and repeated "Don't sink" ground proximity warnings, according to a report by The Times of India.

Air India said the crew responded quickly to stabilise the aircraft and continued the flight safely despite adverse weather conditions.

"Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in accordance with regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation," an Air India spokesperson said.

The DGCA has launched a detailed probe into the incident and summoned Air India’s Head of Safety for an explanation. The incident took place just 38 hours after a catastrophic crash in Ahmedabad, in which a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 with 242 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff, killing around 270.

The two incidents have placed Air India under heightened regulatory scrutiny. Earlier this month, a DGCA safety audit flagged recurring maintenance deficiencies and inadequate defect rectification across the airline’s fleet.

As part of its response, the aviation watchdog has initiated a comprehensive audit at Air India’s main base in Gurugram. The review will assess multiple operational aspects, including flight scheduling, rostering, and functioning of the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC).

"DGCA has started the audit at Air India’s main base at Gurugram. The annual exercise will cover all aspects, including operations, flight planning, scheduling, rostering and IOCC (Integrated Operations Control Centre)," a source told PTI.

The ongoing investigation into the June 14 incident will examine potential causes such as weather, mechanical failure, or pilot error. The outcome could lead to changes in operating procedures, pilot training, and aircraft inspections.

