Delhi weather update: Fog blankets capital, airlines issue advisories, AQI slips to 386

Delhi-NCR began the second day of 2026 under a thick blanket of fog and smog, with visibility dropping sharply across several areas on Friday morning. After light rain on New Year’s Day, the region woke up to hazy skies, partly cloudy conditions and a noticeable chill, setting an uneasy tone for the early days of January.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to dip further on January 2. On Thursday, the minimum temperature stood at 10.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 17.3 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the mercury is likely to fall to around eight degrees Celsius at the lower end, with the maximum expected to hover near 16 degrees.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature on Friday is expected to remain in the range of 8–10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to stay close to 16 degrees. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was registered at around 10 degrees, with the maximum at 17.6 degrees.

Medium to dense fog was reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR through the morning hours, sharply reducing visibility on roads and prompting caution for commuters.

Advertisement

Anticipating disruption due to low visibility, IndiGo issued a travel advisory late Thursday night. “A few flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport. We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding. Our teams are closely monitoring conditions and are available to assist customers at all touchpoints,” the airline said in its advisory issued at 10.30 pm.

[[had also flagged possible disruptions earlier. In a post on X on January 1, the airline said, “Due to predicted dense fog and reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of Northern India tomorrow morning, flight schedules may be impacted, causing ripple effects across the network. Air India continues to remain vigilant and has taken proactive measures to mitigate fog-related disruptions.”

Advertisement

Alongside weather concerns, air quality in the national capital worsened sharply. On Friday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was recorded at 386, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the weather department and the pollution control authorities. The deterioration has renewed concerns over winter pollution trends and public health as the cold season deepens.