Arvind Kejriwal and AAP made an accused in Liquor Policy Scam, ED tells Supreme Court

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has been made an accused in the ongoing liquor policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate told the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court is currently reviewing a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting his arrest in the money laundering case.

During the hearing of the petition filed by Kejriwal, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed the court that a prosecution complaint is being filed today, with the AAP being named as an accused in the matter.



The liquor policy case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled.

According to the investigative agency, a sum of Rs 45 crore in "kickbacks" out of Rs 100 crore "bribe" provided by the 'South Group' was utilised by the AAP for the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign. The Enforcement Directorate has labelled Arvind Kejriwal as the "kingpin" of the alleged scam.

Previously, on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had informed the Supreme Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be implicated as a co-accused in the money laundering case associated with the Delhi excise policy issue.

In Thursday's hearing ASG SV Raju stated that Arvind Kejriwal had demanded a Rs 100 crore bribe, leading to the generation of the money. "It reached Goa and was used in elections by the AAP. AAP will be made an accused in this case. We have direct evidence that Kejriwal stayed in a seven-star hotel, and the bill ran into lakhs," he conveyed, as reported by legal news source Bar and Bench.