'Despite calling our rivers 'mother'...': Raj Thackeray flags Ganga pollution during Maha Kumbh, Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena hits back

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Sunday stoked controversy with his comments on the water quality of Ganga during Maha Kumbh Mela. Thackeray said that we fail to keep our rivers clean despite calling them 'mother'.

Citing hygiene concerns, he even said that he refused to drink water brought from the mega event by one of his party workers.

"Our own Bala Nandgaonkar brought back Ganga water in kamandalu. How can the Ganges remain clean after so many people have taken baths in it? We call our rivers 'mother,' but we don't keep them clean," Thackeray said.

He even said that in other countries, rivers are clean even though the people don't worship them.

"From the time Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, we have heard about the clean Ganga campaign. Raj Kapoor also made a movie on Ganga river. But Ganga is still not clean. We should come out of the superstitious mindset."

Soon after Raj Thackeray's remarks, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam released a video on social media. In this video, Nirupam questioned Raj's intentions and even called the latter's remarks an "insult to Ganga Maiyya".

"Has the MNS chief now become completely anti-Sanatan? After his objectionable statement, questions are arising in my mind. 60 crore Hindus and Sanatanis from all over the world took a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh. Despite all the troubles, the people of Sanatan Dharma went and enjoyed that holy dip. In such a situation, Raj Thackeray says that Ganga has become impure and it is an insult to Ganga Maayya."

He further said that Raj Thackeray is infamous for his changing his mind and that he often decides when to join a party during elections.

"The way he is making fun of those who believe in Sanatan Dharma, a question arises in my mind that is he going to be anti-Hindutva in the coming days? Is he preparing to contest elections in association with some other group?"

Meanwhile, a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) confirms that the water quality in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh was suitable for bathing, based on statistical analysis. Monitoring between January 12 and February 22 showed median levels of pH, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand, and fecal coliform within permissible limits.

However, an earlier report noted some locations failed to meet bathing standards due to high fecal coliform, attributed to increased pilgrim activity. The next tribunal hearing is scheduled for April 7.