Maha Kumbh: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal visits Prayagraj with son Aryan, recalls old memories -- 'So small, yet...'

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms and Shark Tank India judge, recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Agarwal shared a short video with his son Aryan from the mega event and also recalled a when he visited Kumbh Mela over 20 years back.

In this video, Agarwal can be seen donning a maroon kurta and white pyjama.

While sharing the video, he wrote: "Standing at Mahakumbh with Ary for the first time, I was overwhelmed by a flood of memories from my own first visit. I remember feeling so small, yet part of something so much bigger. Today, I stood beside him, hoping he finds his own answers, his own faith, and his own path. This isn't just a tradition; it's a legacy. A legacy of belief, hope, and the courage to dream."

His visit to Prayagraj with his son wowed netizens, with social media users calling him "humble" and "down to earth".

"Sir, why so down to earth (sic)?" a user wrote. "Your baby is so adorable... kitna pyaara hai and you yourself are such a humble person (sic)," another user said.

"Like father like son calm and humble. May god give all health and prosperity to you and your family sir (sic)," a third user commented.

"You're very down to earth and very good person sir stay the same forever. You're so simple and down to earth (sic)," a fourth user said.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh will end today on the occasion of Shivratri with the final dip at the Sangam Triveni -- the meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- in Prayagraj. So far, around 63.36 crore people have taken the holy dip at the confluence in Prayagraj.

The government has taken measures for efficient crowd management, enhanced sanitation and adequate medical facilities. Elaborate arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The Indian Railways is also running over 350 additional trains from Prayagraj to facilitate the pilgrims' return after the final snan. During the Mauni Amavasya, around 360 special trains were deployed to send more than 20 lakh passengers to their destinations safely.