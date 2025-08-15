'Destruction so massive that...': PM Modi gives Op Sindoor reminder to Pakistan, says THIS on Indus Waters Treaty

In an all-out Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a stern message for India's western neighbour, Pakistan. PM Modi backed the Indian Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor.

He said that following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the government gave a free hand to the armed forces. "They decide the strategy, target and time. Our forces did what had never been done for several decades," Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Modi said that the precision strikes by India dealt a crushing blow to Pakistan, as new details of damage suffered by the country are emerging every day.

"We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and destroyed their terror bases to the ground. Destruction in Pakistan was so massive that new details are coming out every day about it."

Speaking on the outrage after Pahalgam attack in India, the Prime Minister said: "On April 22, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed innocent people after questioning their religion...Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage."

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, triggering four days of hostilities that ended with an understanding between the two sides on May 10.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also reiterated that India would not tolerate Pakistan's nuclear blackmail anymore, adding New Delhi has set a "new normal" in dealing with cross-border terrorism emanating from India's western neighbour.

He said that the military will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure. Besides reminding Islamabad of Operation Sindoor, Modi also justified India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance following Pahalgam.

Calling the treaty "one-sided and unjust", Modi said: "Now, blood and water will not flow together".

"Rivers from India were irrigating the lands of enemies, while my country's land faced a deficiency of water. For the last seven decades, this agreement harmed the interests of farmers," he added.

Advertisement

India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with several punitive diplomatic and economic measures including the indefinite suspension of the IWT.