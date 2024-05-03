‘Destructive and pernicious nature’: India slams Pakistan in UNGA for its ‘dubious track record’

India, responding to Pakistan’s lengthy remarks on the country, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, slammed Pakistan for harbouring the “most dubious track record” on all aspects in the UN General Assembly.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, responding to Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram address to the UNGA meeting on ‘Culture of Peace’, said that even amid challenging times India’s focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. “We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature,” Kamboj said.

Related Articles

Kamboj said India would “strongly encourage” the delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy. “Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?” she asked.

Terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions that advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence.

“It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for Member States to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes,” she said.

Kamboj also highlighted the geopolitical tensions and uneven development issues that the world currently faces. “The growing intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief indeed demand our urgent attention,” she said.

“We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues,” she said, urging swift and united response from the global community.

“It is crucial that our discussions therefore forthrightly address these issues, resisting political expediencies. We must tackle these challenges directly and ensure that they are central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements,” she said.

Highlighting the doctrine of Ahimsa, Kamboj says Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings continue to be a bedrock of India’s commitment to peace. “India is not only the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, but also a stronghold for Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism. It has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, illustrating its long-standing embrace of diversity,” she said.

“With its remarkable religious and linguistic diversity, India's cultural mosaic is a testament to tolerance and coexistence. Festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas and Nowruz transcend religious boundaries, celebrating shared joys among diverse communities,” Kamboj added.