India dreams of becoming a 'superpower', Pakistan begs to avoid 'bankruptcy': Pak opposition leader

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) (JUI-F) and the Opposition in Pakistan, delivered a fiery speech during his inaugural address in the National Assembly following the 2024 elections, as reported by ARY News.

In his address, he sharply criticised India's aspirations of becoming a superpower while Pakistan grapples with financial challenges, questioning the responsible parties behind the nation's economic woes. He said, "India is dreaming of becoming a superpower, while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this?"

Rehman raised doubts about the legitimacy of the current parliament, accusing its members of compromising principles and undermining democracy for personal gain.

Rehman questioned the authenticity of the parliament's alignment with the people's will by expressing concerns about the lack of true representation in Pakistan's government. He criticised the influence of bureaucrats and elites in determining the country's leadership, emphasising the need for genuine democratic processes free from external interference.

Rehman denounced the perceived selling off of the country's institutions, expressing disappointment over individuals in authority who he believes do not uphold Pakistan's foundational values. He criticised the stagnation hindering progress and development in the nation, emphasising the detrimental impact of national debt on every Pakistani.

His remark comes ahead of International Monetary Fund approval of the second and last tranche of $3 billion standby agreement, which amounted to $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan on Monday.

The first part of the funding was secured by Islamabad last summer to help avert a sovereign default.

Islamabad is now seeking a new, larger long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement with the fund after the current standby arrangement expires this month.